How does an adviser choose their investment platform?

by | Jun 12, 2023

In the past, there has been strong competition over prices in the Platforms market, despite the FCA maintaining that it does not want to regulate on prices but on value.

Rather than basing their choice solely on price, advisers are encouraged to consider a variety of factors when choosing an investment platform. Once a platform is chosen by an adviser, it is quite difficult for them to simply move their clients to an alternative provider, making it even more important to make an informed decision.

So how does an adviser choose? To help answer this question, IFA Magazine has published the Platform Research Report 2023.

 
 

