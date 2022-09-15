How does digital infrastructure offer investors protection against inflation?

During this webinar we will be looking at the opportunities that investing in the digital infrastructure sector can offer, as well as exploring the upside for advisers and wealth managers looking to diversify clients’ portfolios in line with today’s changing world.

What is digital infrastructure and what is driving the growth of this sector?

How does investing in digital infrastructure deliver predictable long-term income?

What are the key developing trends moving from an analogue to a digital world?

Which key themes/sectors offer particular opportunities at the moment?

How might the digital infrastructure sector be expected to perform during a recession?

Matthew Norris, Fund Manager and Director of Real Estate Securities

Matthew is a fund manager and Director of Real Estate Securities at Gravis. He is responsible for the oversight of the VT Gravis UK Listed Property Fund and the VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund.

Matthew has more than two decades investment management experience and has a specialist focus on real estate securities. He served as an Executive Director of Grosvenor Europe where he was responsible for global real estate securities strategies. He joined Grosvenor following roles managing equity funds at Fulcrum Asset Management and Buttonwood Capital Partners. He also provides expert input to research projects run by EPRA, which focus on the importance of emergent real estate sectors.

Matthew graduated with a degree in Economics & Politics from the University of York. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the IMC.

George Nikolaou, Senior Research Analyst

George is a Senior Research Analyst at Gravis. He is responsible for investment analysis and research, covering areas such as listed infrastructure (e.g. core, digital & clean energy infrastructure equities) and real estate (e.g. REITS and REOCS).

George joined Gravis in 2021 having spent 7 years working as a portfolio manager and analyst within the investment management sector.

He has a MSc Finance and Investment from the University of Durham and a BSc Economics from the University of Athens and is a CFA Charterholder. George also holds the IMC and the CFA UK – Certificate in ESG investing

