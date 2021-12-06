Over the last 13 years Par Equity has built up a strong performance record in delivering returns for investors, so how exactly do they do it?

In this interview Par Equity Partner, Andrew Noble, details what makes this record happen. Par Equity backed 63 companies at the time of this recording, realising 22. This equates to a return of 3.4x money for investors.

As Andrew highlights, one key metric to show the strength of the portfolio is unsolicited interest, which remains very strong.

In terms of how Par Equity look to maintain that level of performance going forward, Andrew highlights three areas.

Those three things are; focusing on the North of the UK, leveraging Par Equity’s Angel network, and the fund’s investment emphasis on business to business deep tech companies.

To find out more about Par Equity, or get in touch directly, visit their website here.

Past performance is no guide to future performance. Investors may receive back less than originally invested, up to and including the full amount.

An investment in smaller and unquoted companies carries a higher risk than many other forms of investment. Shares in unquoted companies are highly illiquid and as such there may not be a readily available market to sell such an investment. Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor and may be subject to change.