How Oxford Capital’s EIS Fund strengthens start-ups to create real, tangible change

Oxford Capital works in partnership with many private client advisers, from individual IFAs to the industry’s biggest wealth management firms. The firm offers a fully tailored service for advisers, including expert insight and guides on the benefits of EIS investing, significant VC experience, growth expertise, plus educational events and guidance.

The Oxford Capital Growth EIS aims to invest in UK companies that are solving commercial, technical or scientific problems in innovative ways. One of the Fund’s investee companies is Artfinder, a company which has not only been on a swift growth trajectory over the past year but is also making its mark as a leading sustainable business. As the world’s first art company to certify as a B-Corp, Artfinder is shaping the future of art to ensure it meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

The company wouldn’t have achieved its B-Corp status without the crucial role that investors play in providing funding for growth and shaping how the company is run. The Oxford Capital Growth EISstrengthens start-ups like Artfinder to create real, tangible change in their markets. Curve, another investee company, is a London-based fintech company which has grown significantly in recent years culminating in the company raising $95M in series C fundraising in January 2021.

Curve is an over-the-top banking platform, which allows customers to consolidate multiple cards into one smart card and an even smarter app. It was founded by serial entrepreneur Shachar Bialick with a simple mission, to simplify people’s finances by offering everything under one umbrella. Now, Curve is looking to expand internationally, including a US launch and to deepen its European reach – all made possible by its investors, including Oxford Capital.

These are just a couple of the exciting and forward-thinking companies supported by the Oxford Capital Growth EIS. The portfolio invests across a range of technology companies in sectors in which the UK is considered a world leader, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial technologies and future of retail. To find out more about this EIS Fund and the pivotal companies it supports, click here.

Investors can contact Oxford Capital directly here.

Oxford Capital invests in unquoted securities, which are classified by the FCA as a Non-Readily Realisable Security (NRRS). As such, these products may only be marketed to limited categories of investors, relating to knowledge, experience or financial situation. If an investor decides to pursue any investment opportunity after your personal investment recommendation, they will be investing in an unquoted company. Capital is at risk and investors should only invest if they can afford to lose their capital. Investment is of a long term and illiquid nature. It can be difficult to value and to sell unquoted investments. Any tax advantages associated with investing are based on current legislation, are subject to change, and depend on the individual circumstances of each investor. Sole responsibility for suitability of the investment for an investor lies with the investment adviser.