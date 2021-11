In this video Gillian Hepburn, Head of UK Intermediary Solutions at Schroders, sits down with IFA Magazine Editor Sue Whitbread.

Gillian explains how and why Schroders broke into the low cost model portfolio and multi asset market over the course of this year. Gillian also covers why advisers are outsourcing more of client’s assets following the pandemic.

Gillian joined Schroders in 2019, before she served as director, and co-founder, of DISCUS Ltd

