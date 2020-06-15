peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Ahead of tomorrow’s announcement Jonathan Athow explains how the ONS is measuring the labour market through lockdown. Ex-FCA chairman will join private equity firm Carlyle. Lockdown re-opening goes ahead today. Hannah J Baker charts what Bristol’s local businesses are doing, amoung other stories.

Ex-FCA chairman, who recently resigned after just 8 months, joins Carlyle.

Ex-FRC chairman Simon Dingemans – who quit after just eight months in the job – has joined private equity firm Carlyle https://t.co/SW9UOhoYpa scoop with @kayewiggins — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) June 14, 2020

Soft Bank quietly funds Greensill Capital, a company advised by David Cameron.

Fun story last night with @ArashMassoudi: SoftBank has quietly put than $500m into Credit Suisse funds that heavily finance struggling Vision Fund start-ups. Starring Greensill Capital, a Vision Fund-backed company advised by David Cameronhttps://t.co/pUWd046Kmz — Robert Smith (@BondHack) June 15, 2020

ONS will publish new labour market data tomorrow. Jonathan Athow advises how to interpret it.

Tomorrow we publish the latest labour market data, with detailed statistics for Feb-Apr and leading indicators for May. A few thoughts on how to interpret all this data are set out in this blog. But a short thread to summarise our thinking… 👇 (1/n) https://t.co/mZngIv7gCr — Jonathan Athow (@jathers_ONS) June 15, 2020

Hannah Baker documents Bristol’s local businesses and their first day back in action.

Morning! I'm writing about Bristol's non-essential businesses (shops) reopening so please tweet me pics of your biz and I will include in our live blog. Also use hashtag #Iamopen as I'll be checking throughout the day! @CabotCircus #CribbsCauseway #ShoppinginBristol #highstreet pic.twitter.com/EZFBc1AvKk — Hannah Baker (@Hannahjbaker) June 15, 2020

Another bankruptcy in the US shale industry. Myles McCormick shares diagram showing tumbling Extraction Oil & Gas stock price.

Listed in a bumper IPO in 2016 with market cap topping $4bn shortly after. But racked up debts through expansion and value has been in a downward spiral since. pic.twitter.com/sbVDXVuz2o — Myles McCormick (@mylesmccormick_) June 15, 2020

