Faith is an expert in all things digital and is highly experienced in helping advisers to run more effective and efficient businesses.

With the huge changes in working practice seen by advisers and planners over the past few weeks, Faith has been particularly busy in helping a lot of financial advisers to get up and running with comms and she would like to share these tips more widely.

She is therefore running a 30-minute live webinar this Friday 27 March 4.30pm GMT.

Book your spot here. It’s free.

You’ll learn:

· How to build an email list from scratch

· What email platforms to use

· How to create content that helps you to get noticed

· How to use that content on social media to reach prospects

· How to use conferencing tools to communicate effectively

During the webinar Faith has promised that she will by sharing a tonne of practical tips and useful information. You’ll be able to use these as soon as you get back to your desk/kitchen/living room. And continue using them once the world gets back to normal.

Book your place now.