So how best to communicate while also taking into consideration the health and wellbeing of our friends and families?

Naturally for many financial advisers, communicating with clients has had to change. This has meant new decisions have had to be made very quickly – both about the method of communication and the content of those communications.

I’m sure you’ve been inundated with COVID-19 related emails and deleted many of them straight away. No one wants to send those types of emails. But saying nothing is not an option either.

So how do you get started if you’ve not carried out mass client communications before?

And if you have, how do you make the transition from market information updates towards something more personal?

I’ve been helping financial advisers with 3 main aspects of this, so I’m going to share those thoughts, tips and tools here:

How to build an email list from scratch How to choose the right email platform How to create content that gets you noticed

1. How to build an email list from scratch

Email is the most reliable way to communicate with customers at scale and the most effective tool in your marketing arsenal. Email marketing has the highest return in investment of all marketing activity, especially in B2B and high-value niches.

You might not think you have an email list, but as an established business you’ll already have access to email information from past clients, current clients and prospects. Now you just need to gather it together. Think about your back office system, your invoice software, your personal inboxes, even your internal documents management material.

Collate your data into a central spreadsheet like Google Sheets

Export as a .CSV (comma separated values) file – this is what your email platform will require

Think about tagging them into different client segments Personalising your list at this stage will stand you in good stead for the future when you want to send different messages to different segments. This is where email can become really powerful, because the more targeted it is, the more likely it is to get read and inspire action.

One of the reasons we’re getting irritated with so many COVID-19-realted emails at the moment is because often they’re sent on mass, from companies who have no real knowledge of us and what we’re interested in.

What you want to do is the opposite of that.

So if you’ve already segmented your clients into life stages from a regulatory perspective, now is your chance to use this to your advantage with your marketing. That way you’ll provide exceptional value to medics, for example, but you won’t bore non-medics with irrelevant information about the details of their NHS pension.

