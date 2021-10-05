How to improve investors’ knowledge of sustainable investment

Improving investors’ knowledge of sustainable investment lies at the heart of meeting their growing interest in accessing appropriate ESG strategies. More than two-fifths of respondents admit that their lack of knowledge is a barrier to allocating to sustainable strategies.

More than a third of investors responding to Invesco’s survey would like to know the benefits and drawbacks of sustainable investing. A similar number said they would benefit from receiving case studies, along with more articles and guides to sustainable investment.

Click here to request your copy of the Invesco ESG survey report