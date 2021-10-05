X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

How to improve investors’ knowledge of sustainable investment

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
October 5, 2021
in News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Improving investors’ knowledge of sustainable investment lies at the heart of meeting their growing interest in accessing appropriate ESG strategies. More than two-fifths of respondents admit that their lack of knowledge is a barrier to allocating to sustainable strategies.

More than a third of investors responding to Invesco’s survey would like to know the benefits and drawbacks of sustainable investing. A similar number said they would benefit from receiving case studies, along with more articles and guides to sustainable investment.

Click here to request your copy of the Invesco ESG survey report

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine