HSBC considers charging fees for current accounts along with announcing a modest 2020 dividend. Ant Group had the largest IPO in history yesterday. Meanwhile Woolworths won’t be making a come back to the UK’s highstreet despite media attention.

Tom Witherow shares new research covering the fallout from the pandemic.

Two corona exclusives this morning; 🚅 @Cebr_uk research shows affluent commuter, aviation and seaside towns are among the hardest hit areas for jobs cuts. 🍻 Pubs, restaurants and bars spent £900m getting Covid-secure – now many have been told told to close! @UKHofficial pic.twitter.com/IqWBvtVdH2 — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) October 26, 2020

Robin Wigglesworth tweets new data showing how depressed the FTSE 100 is when compared to other markets.

Grim UK stock market factoids from SocGen. Over the last three years, global equities are up 29% in US dollar terms, but UK equities *down* 15.5%, an underperformance as bad as

when the UK was in recession and suffering rampant inflation back in 1972-74. pic.twitter.com/J9FA1nlCaf — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) October 26, 2020

Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant, had the largest IPO in history yesterday.

At a valuation of $315 billion, the IPO would catapult Ant Group into the top 20 biggest companies in the world. Here's your current top 20. pic.twitter.com/9rVLoMhF0M — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) October 26, 2020

Woolworths will not be making a comeback to the UK high street, despite media attention to this tweet.

Given all the typos, I suspect this is not legitimate! https://t.co/KEQxp3AtWw — Graham Soult FIPM (@soult) October 27, 2020

And finally, HSBC considers charging fees for current accounts.

HSBC mulls overhauling its business model to charge fees for current accounts … https://t.co/bq2uzxa5Cp via @ThisIsMoney — This is Money (@thisismoney) October 27, 2020

