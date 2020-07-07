Leon will report into Joanna Munro, Global Chief Investment Officer and will be based in London.

He has over 25 years’ experience in the industry, most recently at AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) where he was Global Head of Trading, Security Financing and Derivatives and before that Head of Client Solutions Development. Prior to that, he held other roles including CIO for Investment Solutions at AXA IM and Head of Structured Rates Trading for Europe and Asia at BNP Paribas.

In this new role, he will be responsible for the strategic direction and oversight of the firm’s trading and treasury management activities as well as for global investment solutions.

On the trading side, Leon will be responsible for global counterparty relationships and for trading globally, enhancing investment performance and improving the trading platform. He will also establish a dedicated treasury management function to support client portfolios. On investment solutions, he will work with existing teams to deliver client solutions that leverage the firm’s wide-ranging investment capabilities.

Commenting on the appointment, Joanna Munro said: “We have a global platform for Investments and Daniel’s appointment will allow us to manage our trading and treasury management activities globally, ensuring clients everywhere get the benefits of best practice and efficiencies. Coupled with that, Daniel’s skills and experience in Investment Solutions will allow us to solve a wide range of problems for our clients.”