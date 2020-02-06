Michalik will be responsible for the firm’s distribution to discretionary wealth managers, private banks, banks, asset managers, IFAs and platforms, and for ETF sales across both the Institutional and Wholesale Client Businesses.

As part of his role, he will also be responsible for developing HSBC Global Asset Management’s strategic partnerships with global financial institutions. He will report to Christophe de Backer, Global Head of Wholesale Business and Partnerships.

de Backer commented: “With over 20 years in the asset management industry, Thorsten’s extensive experience will be instrumental as we look to grow our business and deliver the ambitious plans we have set out.”

Michalik added: “This is an exciting time for the asset management industry and I’m proud to be joining an asset manager with the global expertise that HSBC Global Asset Management has to offer.”

Michalik joins from Deutsche Bank where he spent 19 years, most recently as Global Co-Head of Distribution for DWS. Prior to this, he spent four years at UBS.