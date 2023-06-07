HSBC Life supports more customers as it opens up value-added benefits

HSBC Life (UK) Limited is extending its Value-Added Benefits proposition to new customers who apply for protection cover via external distribution partners including price comparison websites.

The benefits will also be offered to existing protection customers who bought their policy via external distribution partners.

The Value-Added Benefits are being extended to these customers in response to feedback as HSBC Life (UK) continues to focus on value for money, quality, good outcomes for customers and a simplification of the proposition to its growing network of external distribution partners.

Responding to growing customer demand for access to the proposition, HSBC Life (UK) offers the medical support services via the dedicated HSBC Health app, including: second medical opinions, unlimited remote GP appointments, prescription services, physiotherapy, mental health support and an annual health MOT.

Data from HSBC Life (UK’s) healthcare provider, Square Health shows that customers rated its services as 4.8 out of 5 and said it answered their questions in 95% of instances*. This strong feedback highlights how well the Value-Added benefits support customers and demonstrates how they receive an outstanding service from Square Health.

Opening up Value-Added Benefits is the latest development in HSBC Life (UK’s) drive to ensure it is easy to do business with advisers and customers. Its digital transformation has included a digital underwriting innovation which dramatically reduces the time advisers and customers spend on protection applications when referred for nurse screening.

Partnering with one specialist healthcare service provider rather than a range of providers makes it easier for HSBC Life (UK’s) customers to access the Value-Added Benefits as they deal only with Square Health who work with more than 5,000 UK medical specialists and has over 20 years’ experience in the market.

Mark Hussein, CEO, HSBC Life (UK) Limited, said: “Protection insurance providers need to constantly innovate and listen to their customers. We want to be there for our customers throughout the lifetime of their protection policies to maintain engagement and further meet their health and wellbeing needs by providing this valuable range of services.”

Steve Casey, Marketing Director, Square Health, said: “We are delighted to be providing an enhanced added-value benefits proposition to HSBC Life (UK). We share HSBC Life (UK’s) ambition to offer the value of integrated medical services and by doing so, present considerable new opportunities to HSBC Life (UK’s) fast growing network of external distribution partners.”