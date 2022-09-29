HSBC Master Trust strengthens senior leadership team with new Head of Governance

HSBC Retirement Services Ltd has appointed Joanne Holden to lead the governance structures and processes of its Master Trust, as Head of Governance.

Joanne has spent the past seven years leading the governance of HSBC’s global pension risk exposures for its employee pension plans across multiple markets, including Hong Kong, the US and, most recently, the UK.

With 20 years’ pension scheme governance experience, Joanne brings both industry and banking expertise to the role, with previous consulting positions at the multinational financial services firm Aon, as well as asset management company Mercer.

Alison Hatcher, CEO of HSBC Retirement Services and its Master Trust, said: “I have every confidence in Joanne and already know how valuable she’ll be to our growing team. Her deep knowledge and experience of the industry strengthens our mission to help set everyone on a path towards a better retirement.

“Our outsourced business model is underpinned by exacting governance and value standards. Her role plays an essential part in our ability to support schemes and drive best practices. With new value for member requirements now putting pension providers under the spotlight, her appointment comes at the perfect time to showcase how we’ve built a Master Trust which ensures member value is at the forefront of what we do.”

Commenting on her new position Joanne added: “In the current economic environment when people are looking to achieve value for money, I am keen to ensure that we offer the best service, offering, and outcomes to our scheme members and stakeholders without sacrificing governance standards.”

“I’ve been watching this proposition grow, especially taking notice of its unique ability to identify and help members based on the financial challenges they face throughout different stages of their life. So naturally, whether supporting our younger members to get into the habit of saving, helping to set an individual’s financial priorities or providing a seamless and friction-free path into retirement, I can’t wait to help.”