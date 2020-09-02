@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

HSBC overwhelmed by demand for low-deposite 90% mortgages. Mattioli Woods sees profits jump following swift COVID response. Meanwhile, as Ant Group prepares potentially the largest IPO ever, Maximillian Freidrich details how Alipay’s $16tn 2019 volume came to outsize Chinas GDP by 12%.

FT Adviser share story of Mattioli Woods’ success during the COVID crisis.

The firm says financials are “significantly ahead of expectations” and reflect action taken to protect its financial position in light of Covid-19https://t.co/JLUlOYpvsp — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) September 2, 2020

HSBC pause low-deposit mortgages to get to grips with the backlog of applications.

HSBC, one of the last banks to offer low-deposit 90% mortgages, is expected to restrict sales within days, the Guardian understands https://t.co/WJ4pLNHvgn — Kalyeena Makortoff (@kalyeena) September 2, 2020

Shares Magazine tweets that the house prices rose most in 16 years.

FTSE 100 opens higher, UK house prices rise most in 16 years https://t.co/dLUMHhyolR — SHARESMag (@SHARESmag) September 2, 2020

Maximillian Freiderich shares the fascinating story of Alipay and how it is behind Ant Group’s success.

Last week, Ant Group (the company behind Alipay) filed for potentially the largest IPO ever. If that doesn't make you listen, consider that in 2019, Alipay's payment volume was $16 trillion — that's 12% more than China's GDP. What's the deal with Alipay? A (long) thread ⬇️⬇️ — Maximilian Friedrich (@mfriedrichARK) September 1, 2020

More than 80 million reduced meal were claimed through the UK governments Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The UK's coronavirus half-price meal scheme is ending, and may have cost the government $567 million https://t.co/QhL97dxe6u — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 1, 2020

Apple’s market cap has now surpassed the entire FTSE 100.

Apple is now worth more than all of Britain's biggest listed companies combined after its market cap

surpasses that of the entire FTSE 100 https://t.co/giBMrBOByK — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) September 2, 2020

