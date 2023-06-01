Business and Development

HSBC UK appoints Legal & General to its Wealth Panel

by | Jun 1, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Legal & General is now working with HSBC UK to offer its Life and Critical Illness proposition to HSBC UK customers.

This gives HSBC UK Wealth clients access to Legal & General’s intermediary product suite consisting of Life Insurance, Critical Illness, Family and Mortgage Protection.

The inclusion of Legal & General comes following a review of panel providers and comprehensive assessment by HSBC UK.

Jonathan Saggers, Head of Customer Journey – Protect, HSBC UK said: “We’re delighted to add Legal and General’s protection products to HSBC UK’s Wealth Panel, increasing the breadth of support we can offer our customers. It was the combination of competitive customer pricing and the investment L&G have made in their underwriting capabilities to enhance the adviser and customer experience that stood out for us.”  

 
 

Claire Beardmore, Partnerships Director, Legal & General said: “We are very excited to join HSBC UK’s Wealth’s protection panel and to be able to support HSBC UK in providing competitively priced life and critical illness cover to their customers. Customers need to have an opportunity to consider what cover they may need & to ensure their families are protected. We are very pleased to have our products available for HSBC UK advisers to offer.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Old Mill announces two new partners

Old Mill announces two new partners

Following a restructure to enable faster career progression and a growth strategy that has created greater opportunities for staff, financial experts Old Mill have announced two new Partners – both from the firm’s compliance team. Chartered Accountant Jamie Rudge and...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x