HSBC UK appoints Legal & General to its Wealth Panel

Legal & General is now working with HSBC UK to offer its Life and Critical Illness proposition to HSBC UK customers.

This gives HSBC UK Wealth clients access to Legal & General’s intermediary product suite consisting of Life Insurance, Critical Illness, Family and Mortgage Protection.

The inclusion of Legal & General comes following a review of panel providers and comprehensive assessment by HSBC UK.

Jonathan Saggers, Head of Customer Journey – Protect, HSBC UK said: “We’re delighted to add Legal and General’s protection products to HSBC UK’s Wealth Panel, increasing the breadth of support we can offer our customers. It was the combination of competitive customer pricing and the investment L&G have made in their underwriting capabilities to enhance the adviser and customer experience that stood out for us.”

Claire Beardmore, Partnerships Director, Legal & General said: “We are very excited to join HSBC UK’s Wealth’s protection panel and to be able to support HSBC UK in providing competitively priced life and critical illness cover to their customers. Customers need to have an opportunity to consider what cover they may need & to ensure their families are protected. We are very pleased to have our products available for HSBC UK advisers to offer.”