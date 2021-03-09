X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

HSBC upgrades Aston Martin to ‘buy’, bullish on new management

by
March 9, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Analysts at HSBC upgraded their recommendation for shares of Aston Martin, hailing the arrival at the firm of chairman Lawrence Stroll and its new chief executive officer Tobias Moers.
In their view, the ‘buzz’ now apparent around the sports car maker was justified.

Regarding the latter, they highlighted that he brought with him a “hands-on attitude, experience and strong relationships.”

Indeed, Moers previous employer, AMG, was now Aston’s key technology partner and shareholder.

To Moers’s credit, said the analysts, he had brought a sense of realism to the company, having already identified approximately 30% of savings potential.

He had also replaced a previous target for production volumes of 13-14,000 in 2024/5 with “a more credible” 9-10,000 units, for roughly £2.0bn in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about £500m.

Key of course was that the DBX SUV was selling “very well” thus far.

They also judged the brand to be strong enough to overcome the heavy discounting that had been needed to right-size dealers’ inventory levels.

Nevertheless, the shares were already trading on an implied price-to-earnings multiple for 2024/5 of 25 times profits.

That, they argued, was “too much to justify material upside in our opinion, especially given the significant execution risk and AML’s bad track record.”

“High risk, high reward: upgrade to Buy (from Hold). TP GBPp2,750. AML is not “another Ferrari” today and it won’t be in 2026 either.

“ASPs, mix and wait lists are structurally lower, but EBITDA margin can be c30% at steady-state of c12,000 cars/year in our view.”

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine