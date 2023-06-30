IA respond to HMT ESG ratings consultation

Carol Thomas, head of sustainability and responsible investments at the Investment Association, has responded to the HMT Consultation – Future regulatory regime for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings providers.

She said: “A key requirement of forming sustainable and responsible investment strategies is access to high-quality sustainability-related data and ratings. ESG data and ratings providers therefore play an essential role in providing information and services that impact on investment decisions.

“As such, we support bringing both ESG ratings and data providers under the regulatory perimeter to ensure that all aspects of the market for sustainable and responsible investment products are rooted in clarity and transparency that delivers for end clients.

“It is important, however, that new regulation provides the flexibility for the market to continue to innovate and meet the demands of our industry, as sustainable and responsible investment continues to grow and evolve”.