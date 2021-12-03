X

IA responds to FCA’s Listing Rules changes

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 3, 2021
Chris Cummings, Investment Association
Responding to the FCA’s changes to the Listings Rules, Chris Cummings (pictured), Chief Executive of the Investment Association, said: 

“Investment managers are keen to achieve the right listing environment which attracts high-quality and innovative companies to list and operate in the UK, and we welcome the reforms set out today. We’ll be working closely with our members to see how the reforms work in practice and the outcomes they deliver. Success should be measured, not on the number of companies that list, but rather on the quality of those companies, and the long-term sustainable returns they deliver for shareholders. 

“It is important now to focus on a broader set of reforms to the wider listing ecosystem, including promoting the UK as a listing venue and improving the advice and support that high growth companies receive through their listing journey.”

