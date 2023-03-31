Tax Efficiency

ICYMI: How well do you know your EIS from your VCT? Octopus’ Jess Franks gives the lowdown for advisers 

by | Mar 31, 2023

IFA Talk podcast

The end of the tax-year is fast approaching, with less than a week for advisers to get their clients’ affairs in order.

In what can be an extremely stressful and challenging time for advisers, it is important that all available tools are utilised to achieve the best outcomes/

In a recent IFA Talk episode, Jessica Franks, Head of Investment Products at Octopus Investments, discussed a widely underused tax efficeint strategy in the form of EIS and VCT schemes.

 
 

So, whether you’d class yourself as a tax-efficient investment expert or not, this conversation has some really practical ideas that advisers can take away and use as we approach the end of the financial year!

