If Omicron is on the wane, can we expect an Experience Economy boom?

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
January 19, 2022
in GBI, News, Podcasts
In this episode of Financial Insight we spoke to Harry Heartfield, Founder of Edition Capital, about how Omicron impacted the Experience Economy, and opportunities for investors going forward.

The leisure and live entertainment industries took a battering during the first wave of Coronavirus, but this has had many positive outcomes for the resilient businesses in these sectors. As the Omicron wave washes over, and restrictions start to loosen, we may be set for a new boom for the leisure, hospitality and live entertainment industries.

About Harry Heartfield

At Edition, Harry has been responsible for structuring investment products, capital raises and M&A (including deal execution) for Edition’s funds and our advisory clients. In total, Harry has overseen deals in excess of £220m across the UK and Europe. He sits on the board of a number of Edition’s investee companies including Watch House Coffee, Whistle Punks and Borrow A Boat.

Harry sits on the Edition Investment Committee.

If you would like to know more about Edition Capital, follow the link here.

