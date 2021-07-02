IFA Magazine celebrates ten year anniversary | IFAM 100 | July/August 2021

The summer is here and, for us, it’s time to celebrate! Not only are we very proud to announce that this is the landmark 100th edition of IFA Magazine, but also that it marks this magazine’s ten year anniversary. Two such significant milestones in our history give us cause to reflect on the considerable change which has occurred across the advice profession since 2011. And by goodness it has been a massive transformation, one which has shaped this burgeoning profession of which we are all proud to be part of.

CELEBRATING TEN YEARS OF THE ADVICE PROFESSION

Whilst Covid restrictions have sadly put the brakes on us having a celebratory event, they don’t stop us having a bit of fun on the following pages of this edition. So, we’ve indulged in something of a retrospective. As you read through this commemorative edition, you’ll find many reflections from various people from across the profession sharing their thoughts on quite how much things have changed over the past decade within the financial planning and advice professions. I hope you enjoy it.

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

Most importantly, I would like to take this opportunity to say a few words of thanks. Whilst I’ve only been here at IFA Magazine since 2016, the editorial groundwork was done by the time I joined the team under the leadership and guidance of the superb Michael Wilson. Since Mike retired a few years back, he now spends his time walking and gardening. I still miss his tremendous knowledge and wisdom to this day as I’m sure will readers. So, I say a big thank you to our prescient founders for taking the brave step to launch a new independent media title back in 2011. It’s ‘hats off’ to Alex Sullivan, Paul Wilson and Michael Wilson for their confidence at a time when the advice profession was at such a critical point in its development. Your courage and determination has rewarded the faith you showed back then that the advice profession was set to flourish under the new RDR rules.

Secondly, it’s a big thank you to all those contributors who have taken the time to share their insight and opinions with us not just this month but over the years. As always, your help is very much appreciated.

Finally, and most importantly, the whole team at IFA Magazine wishes to say a huge thank you to you, our fantastic supporters and readers. Over the years, we’ve been lucky enough to build strong relationships with so many great businesses and individuals. It is these relationships which have truly underpinned the magazine’s success.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR IFA MAGAZINE?

Our focus is as clear as ever. It’s firmly fixed on publishing a quality magazine which is focused on sharing best practice through long reads, detailed insight and expert opinion. And all this is aimed firmly at the needs of experienced professional advisers and paraplanners. Whether it’s in digital or hard copy format, it’s all about great content. We look forward to the next ten years with our determination that like the advice profession, the magazine will go from strength to strength. We hope you’ll be there to continue this exciting journey with us.

Sue Whitbread

Editor

IFA Magazine