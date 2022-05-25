In celebration of ten years of Big Society Capital, CEO, Stephen Muers tells IFA Magazine’s Rebecca Tomes all about the organisation and how opportunities in the sector are greater than ever, with increasing numbers of investors, investees and other potential partners taking social impact investment seriously. Social impact investment in the UK has increased by almost eight-fold over nine years: from £833 million in 2011, to £6.4 billion in 2020.

Stephen also shares some case study examples of charities and other organisations that have changed people’s lives due to this type of funding – highlighting the huge importance of social impact investing.

