IFA Magazine’s 2021/22 ESG report now available

Kim Wonnacott
December 1, 2021
in News
We are delighted to announce that our comprehensive 2021/22 ESG report is now available to our Financial Adviser readers.

Click here to access your complimentary copy

This report is designed to provide sufficient information to enable advisers to be confident to follow the edicts of the Financial Conduct Authority relating to the ongoing inclusion of Responsible/Sustainable Finance in the advice process for investment clients.

Researched and written by leading Compliance Consultant Tony Catt, this report provides details of the multi-faceted world of Sustainable Finance and in particular, investments based on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

The report includes contributions from industry experts and fund managers who have built a track-record in Sustainable Investment and embraced this style of investment as the backbone of their investment culture.

Click here to access your complimentary copy

