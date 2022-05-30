X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

IFA Magazine’s June edition – The Summertime Blues – is live now

Becky OliverbyBecky Oliver
May 30, 2022
in IFA Magazine, MAGAZINE ISSUES, News, Uncategorized
Share this story
Share this story

Summertime blues

As the summer beckons, unfortunately there are so many reasons for us all to be feeling the summertime blues. As if we didn’t have enough of a challenge in dealing with the impacts of the horrendous war in Ukraine, the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic is also still sending shockwaves around the world. And that’s without the climate crisis.

Our old enemy inflation is also packing a strong punch and in so many ways. Talk is also extending to both stagflation and even recession as concerns about the health of the global economy abound. Any lingering high spirits will have been extinguished by the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

In the UK, the announcement from the ONS that April’s CPI inflation had hit a massive 9%, a 40 year high, was certainly good cause for a sharp intake of breath. Whilst the inflation figure was roughly in line with expectations, some of the detail included in the ONS report made for very tough reading indeed: electricity prices have gone up by 53.3% in the year to April 2022, gas prices have risen by an eye-watering 95.5% over the twelve month period.

Mental Health Awareness

With so much going on, it’s no wonder that so many people are struggling with mental health these days – including right here in the financial advice profession. That’s why in May, IFA Magazine ran a powerful campaign to raise awareness of mental health challenges as well as to offer some practical ideas that you can use to support not only your own mental health, but that of your colleagues too. You’ll find all ourcoverage on https://ifamagazine.com/category/mental-health-2022/ – including an absolutely brilliant podcast where we spoke to the one and only Michelle Hoskin of Standards International. If you’ve not heard it, I’d strongly recommend it..

Brace, brace

Advisers will be all too aware of expectations that we’ve not reached the inflationary peak yet and the prospect of double digit inflation looms large. All of this will impact clients’ financial plans and advisers will be busy reviewing projections in line with revised assumptions for clients’ expenditure and therefore income needs. It is not a pretty picture.

The business of financial planning

However, there are many more considerations for advisers, some of which you’ll find covered in the pages of this latest edition of IFA Magazine. Whether it’s the FCA’s new Consumer Duty rules, getting your business ready for a potential sale, dealing with vulnerable clients, intergenerational planning, sustainable
investing, lasting powers of attorney or many other relevant topics, you’ll find expert opinion, tips and ideas as you digest our content this month. We hope you find plenty to get you thinking about your business, what you do and how you do it.

Getting more social with our media

But don’t forget to keep up to date with all the latest news and views on www.IFAMagazine.com, and to follow us on Twitter and Linkedin. We’re now on Insta too!
And do check out our weekly podcasts too https://ifamagazine.com/category/podcasts/

See you there!

Sue Whitbread
Editor
IFA Magazine

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine