IFA Magazine’s MPS Webinar – save the date & book your place

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
June 16, 2021
in Events, Featured, IFA Magazine, News
We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the MPS space.

Join us on Thursday 1st July for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service. 

Finding knowledge and integrity in MPS – book your place now

Thursday 1st July 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be chaired by Chris Curtis, part of the Investment Manager Research team at ARC, who will be joined by expert speakers from Blankstone Sington and JM Finn.

Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable. 

We hope to see you there. Click here to register your place

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today's discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain's premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

