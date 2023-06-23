We hope you will be Joining us on Thursday 4th July as we host an in-depth discussion about the journey to selling, purchasing, or retiring from an IFA business, and everything you need to know about the current environment of M&A in the financial advice sector.

Our wide ranging discussion will be hosted by Alex Sullivan CEO and Managing Partner of IFA Magazine details of which can be found on our registration page.

We will be joined by a panel of expert speakers and in the lead up to the Webinar we will be bringing you insights each of them speakers’ exploring their background and expertise in advance of the event.

Next under our spotlight is Keith Brown, CEO of Wealth Holdings and we asked him to tell us why advisers should tune in and what he will be focusing on. In reply Keith told us

“The Wealth Holdings team have a huge amount of experience in the financial services sector and particularly in the M&A space so we are excited to talk to IFAs who may be considering the next step in their career. If you are considering selling to retire, looking to share the burden of running a practice or looking for a partner to take your business to the next level we would be delighted to hear from you.

We will be sharing our thoughts on how to find the ideal partner, working together to ensure a good outcome for everyone and ensuring a smooth transition to the next step in your career”

Keith is CEO at Wealth Holdings. He is a performance-driven individual who likes to drive change, working collaboratively as part of a team.

He is an experienced financial services professional, having worked in the sector for almost 30 years as a Planner, Business Owner and Managing Director. Keith has held senior management and board positions including Group Training Director, National Operations Director and Head of Business Development for one of the fastest growing independent wealth management companies in the UK.

He has worked as part of a team to complete over 50 acquisition and integration projects and has had strategic responsibility for planning and implementation of integration activity and processes.

Keith has displayed a track record of building and leading teams to achieve agreed targets and budgets.

He works with internal and external partners to achieve agreed success through a collaborative approach and pragmatic problem solving, building strong, professional relationships to deliver change management programs and manage complex relationships.