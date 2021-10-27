IFA Magazine| Will COP26 be a game changer for ESG? | November edition live now

Unless you’ve been living on another planet these past few weeks, it can’t have escaped your notice that there’s a rather important gathering going on in Glasgow this November.

With world leaders and their delegations attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) their attempt to “unite the world to tackle climate change” could not be of greater importance. With the future health of the planet depending, to a large extent, on the outcomes they manage to agree, there can be few more crucial topics for us to focus our attention over the coming weeks, months and years as the health of the planet. That’s why there’s a special section in this month’s IFA Magazine bringing you focused content on the news and views on all matters sustainable from across the profession.

Talking the walk

The Financial Planning profession can also do a huge amount to support the moves to protect our planet from rising carbon emissions. The growing importance and relevance of sustainable/ESG investing is testament to this. But there are challenges ahead for advisers, planners and paraplanners as many of our contributors in this edition of IFA Magazine have highlighted. Over the following pages, we hope that you will find their insight and practical thinking to be of use as part of the important work you do to help support your clients’ in delivering their sustainable investment objectives.

Walking the talk

Here at IFA Magazine, we’ve been trying to do our bit. Yes, we recycle, we work from home, we do our best in many other ways. But we tend to think that the web has nothing to do with our carbon footprint. In fact the opposite is true.

By working together with our friends at Pru, we’ve launched a brand new low carbon web domain – https://planet.ifamagazine.com/ – as the focus for the huge amount of sustainable/ESG investment reporting and analysis we cover. The web is a giant energy consuming system but there are ways to get the CO2e down with thoughtful design options and green hosts. We’re working to take advantage of this – in a speedy, reliable website without images or video footage. Onwards and upwards we say.

Talking the talk

Another brand new feature for IFA Magazine is our weekly podcast – Financial Insight – which you’ll find on www.IFAmagazine.com. Generally, these will cover a broad range of topics – not just ESG. However, throughout COP26, we’ll be running daily podcasts talking about how the profession can work together to make a difference.

Why not tune in to hear IFA Magazine’s Pete Wilson discussing some of the important drivers within the financial planning profession today? The podcasts are proving popular already. They’re short and sweet, and designed so you can listen in whilst getting on with other tasks. We hope you enjoy them.

Sue Whitbread

Editor

IFA Magazine