IFAM 104 | Looking to the future | Dec/Jan 2022 live now

Welcome to the final edition of IFA Magazine for 2021. As we approach the festive season and prepare to welcome in 2022, we can certainly reflect on a year of considerable change across the

advice and investment profession. But it’s been one where the profession has really stepped up in order to meet the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis facing our planet

through climate change. Take a well-earned bow everyone!!!

Across the board, firms have proved their resilience by adapting to new ways of working. It’s been impressive to see how new processes, procedures, strategies around sustainable investing and the use of technology have all been embraced and embedded. Many of these changes look set to remain firmly in place for the future as the benefits of hybrid working have become so clear for many businesses and clients alike.

Good COP or bad COP?

Since our last edition, you won’t fail to have noticed that November’s UN’s COP26 conference in Glasgow has focused the world’s attention on matters of sustainability. Was it a good or bad COP or just a barely good enough COP (for now)? Check out the summary from Rathbones’ Matt Crossman on Page 44.

Whilst we’re on the subject of sustainability, there’s plenty more on this topic as you turn the pages of the magazine. As well as highlighting some of the latest research, you’ll find insight on the SDR, the Government’s Roadmap, and other topics.

It’s good to talk

And we’ve certainly been talking! Our weekly ‘Financial Insight’ podcasts have been going down like a warm mug of mulled wine on a cold winter’s day. Visit www.ifamagazine.com to check them out.

Also, in this month’s magazine, we’ve been talking with NS&I’s Andrew Pike about how NS&I are transforming their service proposition for advisers and adding real value. We’ve also been talking to Ciaran Mulligan and Olivia Trevor from the M&G Treasury and Investment Office, Pru’s in-house investment experts, about the new PruFund Planet range of multi-asset funds.

Strategic planning

It’s the time of year when firms reflect on threats and opportunities to our businesses as well as what has worked well over the past year and what hasn’t, so that we can position ourselves as efficiently as possible for the New Year. With strategic planning in mind, again we have plenty of reading material to get you thinking. Faith Liversedge has useful tips on how to make the most of your digital communications whilst Michelle Hoskin reminds us why standards are so important when it comes to your client proposition.

Look to the future now

After all, as Noddy Holder reminded us back in 1973, it’s only just begun! So, on behalf of the whole IFA Magazine team here in Bristol, we wish all our readers and contributors a relaxed and peaceful festive period as well as a happy, healthy and successful year New Year – whatever the winds of change might throw in your direction.

Sue Whitbread

Editor

IFA Magazine