X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

IG Group sees ‘exceptional’ trading during GameStop frenzy

by
March 11, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

IG Group’s revenue jumped in the third quarter amid high trading levels and a flurry of new customers in a period that included frenzied dealing in GameStop and other US stocks.

Income in the three months to the end of February rose to £230.3m from £139.8m a year earlier and was up 11% from the second quarter.

The spread betting and derivatives platform said trading levels were “exceptional” in the quarter and that it had an “unprecedented” spike in new client demand in late January and early February.

IG said the jump in client numbers coincided with “heightened news flow” for certain US stocks. This was when day traders were indulging in a trading frenzy in GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares that rattled markets.

Trading platforms such as IG and Plus500 have boomed during the Covid-19 crisis amid volatile markets for shares, currencies and other markets. IG had a record 230,100 active clients in the third quarter, up 60% from a year earlier.

IG said its so-called significant opportunities portfolio rose 77% in the first nine months of the year to £114m and that it expected to hit its £160m target by the end of the year – a year ahead of schedule.

Chief Executive June Felix said: “I am delighted with the excellent results and progress we have made towards delivering on our strategic goals. The continued performance from the significant opportunities portfolio has been remarkable. The group is also continuing to grow the size of its high quality and loyal client base which represents a long-term asset to the group.”

IG said if financial market volatility gets back to normal, client activity and acquisition will reduce but performance will be underpinned by its bigger customer base.

The company’s shares rose 4.1% to 844.5p at 09:02 GMT.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine