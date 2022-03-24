X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

iM Global Partner creates a donations fund focused on youth

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 24, 2022
in News
Share this story
By Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Share this story

iM Global Partner is pleased to announce it has created the non-profit philanthropic endowment fund, iMGP Donations Fund. The primary objectives of the iMGP Donations Fund are the protection of youth and the support of educational, cultural and scientific initiatives aimed at young people, regardless of the country in which the group operates.

At iM Global Partner we believe youth is the spearhead of a society. However, these citizens, in the process of construction, are often a vulnerable part of the population and particularly exposed. Young people are the first victims of unemployment or precariousness. iMGP Donations Fund allows iM Global Partner to intensify the impact of its philanthropic policy to support youth. The ambition of iM Global Partner is to participate in ensuring the future of young people, their social integration and their development in an increasingly complex world.

For many young people, defining a career path is sometimes complicated and a source of uncertainty. iM Global Partner is committed to supporting young graduates or those in the process of obtaining their diplomas by offering numerous internships and work-study contracts with real added value each year, allowing for mutual enrichment.

Youth engagement is a growing theme for sustainability. The United Nations has said that addressing ageism and fostering collaboration across all age groups is needed to advance the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. We are convinced that the best way to achieve sustainable success is to create shared value in this way. Through iMGP Donations Fund, we combine positive social impact and growth by connecting the company to a meaningful mission.

Philippe Couvrecelle, CEO and Founder of iM Global Partner said: “In 2020 we decided to commit ourselves to the future of youth. Since then, we have put in place a number of changes to support and encourage young people – both staff and philanthropic organisations. By supporting youth, we aim to foster social cohesion, equal opportunities and personal development of individuals. It is essential if we are to build a better future and a stronger society.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine