Importance of Diversity in Finance with Belton Flournoy

Brandon Russell
May 9, 2022
News
In this powerful conversation, Diversity, Equality, Inclusion (DEI) champion and Protiviti Director Belton Flournoy talks to Rebecca Tomes about his extremely important work on increasing diversity in financial services. Belton reflects on how his experience as a black, gay man inspired him to drive much-needed change in the industry – and help ensure that all minorities feel comfortable and able to express themselves.

