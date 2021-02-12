Important new appointment at Haatch Ventures – Kate Cooper to lead compliance and operations functions

Kate Cooper has joined Haatch Ventures as Head of Compliance and Operations, with the brief to develop market leading processes and controls to support both advisers and their clients.

She joins Haatch with an outstanding track record that has taken her to JP Morgan, the Private Office at Coutts, Head of Client Services for HSBC Private Bank and then became a Founding member of Signia Wealth, where she was Head of Compliance.

After a stellar year, during which the Haatch Ventures made 17 investments, created a total of 150 new jobs and won three industry awards, the team has started where they left off in hiring an industry big hitter to lead its compliance and operations practice.

Haatch Partner Mark Bennett explained the thinking: “Haatch has been growing at real pace, despite the pandemic and so it is imperative we continue that momentum with the right hires. Kate fitted the bill perfectly and we are looking forward to working with her to further solidify and scale our compliance efforts as we invest in lots more amazing businesses.”

So why Haatch and why now for Kate? “I have joined Haatch Ventures at a very exciting point in their journey. The team are an incredible group of experienced entrepreneurs who have all had great successes in their fields. I love the innovation and inspiration they all bring to the team and I am delighted to be a part of this extraordinary business as they look to reinvent early stage investing,” she added.