In focus: IFA Magazine community set to #embraceequity in celebration of International Women’s Day on 8th March

Tomorrow, March 8th, people all around the world – with us included again this year -will be celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD). The theme for this year’s IWD is #embraceequity and we’ll be aiming to do just that. Whether you’re planning your own IWD initiatives or not ( and we do hope so!) I’d encourage you to spare just a few moments to check out all the great content we’ll be running here on IFA Magazine.

For our fabulous team here at IFA Magazine, International Women’s Day brings us the perfect opportunity to zone in and fire up our inner ‘girl power’ (never something we find that difficult if we’re honest!).

Firstly, on behalf of all the team here, we want to say a massive thank you to all those contributors who have taken the time and effort to share such powerful – and often very personal – stories with us. We really do appreciate it.

What exactly is IWD?

It’s a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD taking place in 1911 supported by over a million people.

Perhaps surprisingly, it’s the world’s biggest employee engagement day each year and it provides a significant and important moment for organisations to:

Amplify and reinforce their commitment to women’s advancement

Highlight key steps being taken and reflect on the impact

Identify further areas for action

Celebrate women’s achievements

Our focus is women and finance

Throughout the day tomorrow, we will be shining our editorial spotlight in celebration of the role of women everywhere. We’ll be looking at the world of work, showcasing just some of the many brilliant women who are making a difference right across the UK financial services spectrum but also no doubt – to a business, family unit, friendship group or community near you too.

However you identify as a person matters not one jot in the context of our editorial focus. What does matter is that we can all recognise each individual’s abilities, contributions and potential as well as the benefits that we all reap by harnessing the power of diversity of all kinds and in all aspects of our work and lives. That, regardless of our gender, religion, race, sexuality or any other one of the aspects which make us the person we really are, that opportunity and freedom of choice is open to us all.

Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field. We hope that the conversations we can bring you this week will encourage more women into this fantastic profession and to give impetus to many more who are already involved to strive for the career progression they deserve. We say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their views with us this week.

It’s good to talk

Throughout this week the IFA Magazine team and I will be sharing with you many blogs and articles highlighting personal stories and views of just some of the women who are in leadership positions helping to drive growth as well as diversity and inclusion in many of the UK’s leading organisations. And don’t miss our special IWD IFA Talk podcast. It’s a corker! Our two guests are inspirational and motivational – one of them has even won TV’s The Apprentice in a former life!! You’ll find it here – under IFA Magazine Podcasts – bright and early on Wednesday.

However, our fantastic IWD2023 coverage has already started. I really hope that you’ll follow us on IFA Magazine website via our dedicated International Women’s Day section. I can promise you lots of great content that we’re running in celebration of this powerful initiative.

To find out more general information about the International Women’s Day 2023 campaign Visit https://www.internationalwomensday.com/