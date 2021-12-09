X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Income protection pays off for The Openwork Partnership

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 9, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Income protection sales are set to hit 20% of all protection sales this year at The Openwork Partnership highlighting the success of a network-wide drive to support advisers on helping more clients access vital cover.

The company has set up a dedicated in-house Protection Challenge Team as part of a data-driven focus on supporting wealth advisers as well as mortgage and protection advisers to expand into new markets and explore new products.

Sales have increased year-on-year since 2014 while the average age of clients taking out income protection has fallen year-on-year currently averaging 34 for women and 35 for men with around one in four clients buying income protection under 30-years-old. The top identifiable occupation of clients is teachers with other popular occupations including nurses, builders, accountants, carpenters and managers.

Clients of The Openwork Partnership are benefiting from the protection focus with total claims paid out for life and critical illness hitting £88.3 million for around 1,200 claims last year – the equivalent of more than £7 million paid out a month to 100 clients.

The Openwork Partnership has helped advisers in highlighting the importance of income protection with a wide range of support including best practice workshops outlining common myths about the product, interactive sales presentations with links to claims videos and calculators and internal awards recognising Protection Heroes.

Its in-house Protection Challenge Team is supported by staff from propositions, marketing, communications, business development, management information and compliance. There is also an internal adviser team to act as a virtual office for network members who cannot service their business. They can take on all protection activity on the back of mortgages for members.

Setul Mehta, Head of Business Development and Adviser Services at The Openwork Partnership said: “Income protection is fundamentally the product that clients are most likely to need as the risk of not being able to work is far greater than the risk of death yet it’s always the case that life cover sells much more which is what we have tried to address.

“It has been a long-standing focus at The Openwork Partnership, but the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of vulnerability and its effect on ability to earn which illustrates the benefits of income protection perfectly.”

The Openwork Partnership has worked closely with the Income Protection Task Force supporting its Income Protection Awareness Week earlier this year and delivered against its pledge of supporting the next generation of clients and advisers through many of the activities shared.

Jo Miller of the Income Protection Task Force commented: “Working with Networks is vitally important to the success of the work IPTF is doing to raise awareness of IP and it has been particularly impressive to see how dedicated The Openwork Partnership have been to prioritize the need to protect income and supporting this message with members. We look forward to seeing how they take this work forward and to working with them to achieve their ambitions.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • The Fall and Rise of Structured Products
    December 3, 2021

    In this episode Ian Lowes, the founder of Structured Products Review, speaks about why the pre-packaged investment strategy is so misunderstood, and how so many

  • Square Mile Academy of funds report ratings round up for November
    December 3, 2021

    Five new ratings, including three Responsible ratings One rating upgraded One fund reintroduced to the Academy of Funds Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and

  • Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout
    December 3, 2021

    Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine