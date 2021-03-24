X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Indivior puts activist Scopia on board in overhaul

by
March 24, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Indivior has given activist investor Scopia Capital a place on its board as part of a governance overhaul by the prescription drugs group.
Jerome Lande, a partner at Scopia, will be one of four new non-executive directors. Scopia is Indivior’s biggest shareholder with a 16.9% stake in the company.

Lande will be joined on the board by Juliet Thompson, a former investment banker and adviser to drugs groups; former GlaxoSmithKline executive Jo Le Couillard; and pharmaceutical industry veteran Mark Stejbach.

They all join with immediate effect and will replace Daniel Tasse, Lorna Parker, Dan Phelan and Tom McLellan, who all joined the company when it was split off from Reckitt Benckiser in 2014. Tasse and Parker will step down at the next annual meeting, Phelan will leave by the end of 2022 and McLellan will serve until November 2023.

The directors presided over a mis-selling scandal that cost Indivior $600m of fines and resulted in its former chief executive, Shaun Thaxter, going to prison in the US. Former chief financial officer Mark Crossley replaced Thaxter in June and Graham Hetherington joined as chairman in November

In November, Indivior settled a case with the US Department of Justice that accused the company of fraudulently claiming its Suboxone Film was better and safer than other opioid addiction treatments. The company also referred patients to doctors it knew to be prescribing opioids in a careless manner, the indictment said.

“After a period of significant strategic change and decisive actions to better position Indivior for future value creation … we are pleased to welcome the new NEDs to the board,” Hetherington said. “Indivior’s board and leadership team are committed to engaging actively with shareholders to better understand their views and we fully support and look forward to Jerome’s perspectives as a representative of our largest shareholder.”

With Lande on the board, Scopia has agreed not to exercise more than 20% of voting rights in the company “from time to time”, to vote for ordinary resolutions recommended by the board and to vote consistently with board recommendations.

Indivior is looking for another, preferably female, non-executive director and will draw up a shortlist in consultation with Scopia.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • How scrapping higher-rate pensions tax relief would hit middle Britain, including NHS workers
    March 22, 2021

    AJ Bell has released interesting analysis today, as speculation grows around higher-rate pension tax relief ahead of ‘tax-day’ tomorrow. Concerns are building around areas such

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

  • Should we prepare for rising inflation? M&G’s Jim Leaviss shares his thinking
    March 19, 2021

    Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G Investments, outlines his thinking on the prospects for inflation and why he is becoming open to

  • Nikhil Rathi “Why diversity and inclusion are regulatory issues” full speech
    March 17, 2021

    Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, spoke at the Women in Finance Charter Annual Review Launch today, March 17th. In his speech, he argues

  • Treasury drops the dampest of squibs on much-anticipated ‘Tax Day’
    March 23, 2021

    Today, the Treasury publishes over 30 consultations, updates and policy documents as part ‘Tax Day’ but there’s little of consequence for savers and investors. That’s

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine