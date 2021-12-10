X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Inefficient portfolio hypothesis: you don’t always get what you pay for

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
December 10, 2021
in Featured, News
Share this story
Share this story

Nick Blake, Managing Director, Wealth, at Redington explores the growth of low-cost index funds in the context of advisers’ shifting value proposition. In this article for IFA Magazine, he also explains why he believes in the importance of ensuring that if advisers do opt for active funds, they do so in a risk-efficient, cost-effective way.

UK retail flows into low-cost index funds hit record net sales in 2019 at £18bn. This follows a 4% year-on-year growth over the past decade, according to The Investment Association. But why this explosive growth?

It’s likely largely to do with the shift in the value proposition of advisers who have moved their focus from beating the market to helping clients reach their individual goals. This shift is understandable, given advisers have far more control over the latter offering – and clients feeling they’ve got value for money is what ultimately drives ongoing custom.

With many advisers shifting their objectives away from just picking winning funds – which is challenging, even for the most sophisticated shops – why haven’t they just moved to active, multi-asset funds which will do the heavy lifting for them? It turns out some have… but we’ll touch on that in a minute.

Those that haven’t have instead focused on the merits of passive investing. For many investors, indexing is a great place to start, and often a great place to end too! Which is something institutional investors discovered long ago.

A question of cost

Beyond just performance, though, cost has been a huge driver of this change: even when active managers can evidence alpha, it’s often gobbled up in fees before it hits the clients’ pockets. It’s surprising to see how many managers would have produced market-beating performance had it not been for steep fees. There’s no denying active management is difficult, but it’s made even more so with the drag of high fees.

Frustrated with returns, many advisers have turned to index funds, while others have outsourced to those they think might fare better in picking the right funds; hence the growth in multi-asset funds (a 143% increase in AUM since 2011). But is this actually improving client outcomes?

With many multi-asset teams relying on the same resources available to advisers (i.e. the usual plethora of retail share classes available on most platforms), the hope lies in smarter asset allocation. But their abilities will need to outweigh the additional costs associated with outsourcing, which only add to the existing fee problem.

A question of performance

At Redington, we’re often asked to evaluate the performance of an adviser’s chosen outsourcer – the results of which can often be described as mediocre. But when studying this performance, we notice three themes:

  1. Asset allocation: with portfolios often sitting below the efficient frontier, clients are frequently uncompensated for the risks they’re taking.
  2. Manager Selection: efficient asset allocations won’t result in strong performance if the managers are sub-par.
  3. Fees: as we mentioned earlier, fees can have a huge drag on performance, particularly where retail share classes are concerned.

When addressed, these three themes can be a source of added value too:

  1. Sharpe-ning (excuse the pun) the asset allocation and spending risk budget wisely;
  2. Finding high-conviction managers; and
  3. Accessing these managers at attractive fees (often via an institutional share class).

What’s the solution?

A risk-efficient asset allocation managed by great active managers who charge low fees! And don’t believe the whole ‘you get what you pay for’ dogma, because while that may be true in many walks of life (think German cars, a good suit, Fairy liquid…), it’s almost always not the case in fund management.

In short, the choice is simple: go for a passive or, if you have the risk budget, go for active – but if you do, make sure you seek out great managers offering relatively low fees.

 

About Nick Blake

Nick joined Redington in 2021, having spent 30 years in the UK Wealth market, helping to lead such firms as Standard Life and Vanguard. As Managing Director of Redington’s Wealth business, he is responsible for expanding Redington’s support to the UK Wealth industry as it works to bring institutional-quality strategy, research and expertise to that market.

Sources: Investment Management in the UK 2019-2020. The Investment Association, September 2020.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

  • Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout
    December 3, 2021

    Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber

  • Vanguard launches sustainable active funds
    December 8, 2021

     The launch includes the introduction of the Vanguard SustainableLife range consisting of three actively managed multi-asset sustainability funds providing a core portfolio solution for investors.

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine