X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Inflation hits 40-year high

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
May 18, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high of 9%, official data showed on Wednesday, after energy prices surged in April.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the headline consumer price index rose to 9.0% in April, up from 7% in March. It is the highest reading since comparable readings in 1982, although the figure was also marginally below consensus expectations of 9.1%.

Including owner occupiers’ housing costs, the index rose by 7.8% in the 12 months to April, from 6.2% in March.

The largest upward contribution to annual CPIH inflation was housing and household services, which includes electricity, gas and other fuels. In April, the energy bills rose by 54% in response to surging wholesale prices.

Transport costs also weighed heavily, rising 1.47 percentage points as the cost of motor fuels continue to rise.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said: “Inflation in the UK is completely out of control, and there is no doubt soaring inflation is having a negative influence on disposable income.

“Consumers are struggling to meet their daily needs and now the pressure is even more on the Bank of England to do more to control inflation. But it is walking a fine line, and can only do so much to control inflation by increasing the interest rate.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine