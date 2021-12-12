X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Inflation worries and talk of rate rises are cutting through

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
December 12, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

-People are far closer to knowing the inflation rate now: estimating 3.7% for November (CPI was 4.2% in October).

-By comparison, when it was 0.4% in February this year they estimated 2.5%.

-When asked what will happen to rates, 21% said they expect them to stay about the same for the next 12 months, while 60% expect them to rise.

-The proportion expecting rates to rise over the next 12 months has risen from 43% in August to 60% in November

-When asked what would be best for the economy, 35% of people said rates should stay where they are, and 25% thought they should go up.

The Bank of England/Kantar inflation expectation figures were released on Friday: Bank of England/Kantar Inflation Attitudes Survey – November 2021 | Bank of England

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown comments:

“Inflation has become a pressing issue for millions of people, who are seeing prices go through the roof. Usually only those with a real interest in money have any idea what’s happening with inflation, but right now, millions of us know all too well how much pressure our budgets are under.

When inflation isn’t a major concern, most people have to hazard a rough guess at what inflation might look like. It’s why in February, when CPI was at 0.4%, on average people estimated inflation was at 2.5%.

But right now, with the price of everything from fuel to energy and food rising sharply, we’re well aware of just how much more things are costing us.

We’re also much more keenly aware of the chance that a rate rise is on the cards in the not-too-distant future. 60% of people expect rates to rise over the next 12 months – a number that has been climbing steadily for the past year, but saw a jump from 43% over the past 3 months.

When asked what rate rises would mean for us, 29% of people said it would be better for them personally if rates rose, while 20% said it would be better if they fell and 26% said it would be better if they remained where they are.

Some of this may be because people feel a rate rise could control prices. However, when the same survey asked people about the relationship between rate rises and inflation back in February, only just under a third were aware that higher rates could push prices down.

There’s a real risk that people don’t realise the impact that a rate rise could have on the cost of their borrowing, and while those on fixed-rate mortgages or loans may be protected for the length of the fix, those on variable-rate deals and anyone with a credit card could be in for a nasty surprise when rates start going up.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

  • Vanguard launches sustainable active funds
    December 8, 2021

     The launch includes the introduction of the Vanguard SustainableLife range consisting of three actively managed multi-asset sustainability funds providing a core portfolio solution for investors.

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine