The UK based Professional Indemnity MGA Inperio has announced the hire of Tim Little (pictured above), formerly of Generali, to lead their launch into Financial Lines Professional Indemnity Insurance practice.

Speaking about the hire Simon Lovat, CEO of Inperio, said: “We are really thrilled to be working with Tim; he has a strong track record in the market of underwriting Financial Professionals, and is well known and respected by brokers, insurers and clients alike”.

Lovat went on to say: “We hope to be able to make further announcements in the coming weeks about these new products and are looking forward to providing new solutions to some of the most underserved professionals in the current market”.

Talking about his new role, Little added: “I have been impressed with Simon and the team’s attitude to new ideas and product possibilities. I am really excited about the products they have been working on and am looking forward to delivering these products to the market in the coming months.”