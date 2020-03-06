<h4>An IFA\u2019s guide to Professional Indemnity insurance. Daniel West of <a href="http:\/\/apexinsurancebrokers.co.uk\/">Apex Insurance<\/a> responds to some of the most common questions asked by advisers when it comes to the challenge of renewing PI insurance<\/h4>\r\n\r\n<hr \/>\r\n\r\n<h3>Why am I being asked to complete yet another proposal form for pi insurance? It\u2019s arduous enough having to complete the one for my existing insurer?<\/h3>\r\nWith the significant hardening of the market, it is now imperative insurers are provided with as full and detailed information as possible when first approaching them.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s fair to say that the days of Insurers accepting short proposal forms, especially at renewal, are over. We have been approached by many firms who, due to completing a short proposal form, have been offered restricted cover from insurers. On receipt of a more detailed proposal, the Insurers were presented with a more detailed risk profile and subsequently amended their terms.\r\n<h3>If the pi market is so difficult right now for IFAs, why am I still getting so many calls from companies wanting to quote for my business?<\/h3>\r\nThere are many commercial brokers who claim to be PI specialists, of which some of them are. However, there are very few who truly understand the PI market for IFAs.\r\n\r\nWith the market as it is, it\u2019s understandable that IFA firms may be attracted to an offer of a potential saving or promise that DBT (Defined Benefit Transfer) cover is readily available.\r\n\r\nA PI broker who truly understands the IFA market will have spent years building relationships with insurers and would be open with you from the start as to the current conditions in the market.\r\n\r\nAlso, it\u2019s worth noting that insurers have been known to decline terms to all parties when a proposal form has been presented to them by multiple brokers.\r\n<h3>I have undertaken DBT work, does this mean that I won\u2019t be offered renewal terms?<\/h3>\r\nThis is certainly a possibility. Several insurers have recently changed their appetite on IFA risks and in some cases have left the market altogether. As an IFA specialist PI broker, we like to keep up to date with the ever-changing conditions in the market and as such are very proactive in our client renewal process. We suggest you start reviewing your insurance at least eight weeks prior to the renewal.\r\n<h3>My premium has doubled this year and I\u2019ve not done anything different, in fact my turnover has reduced. Why is this?<\/h3>\r\nWe are currently experiencing the hardest PI market seen for a long time. It\u2019s not just IFAs who are struggling, but most industries in general. With restricted capacity and limited appetite, the cost of PI insurance is constantly rising. When choosing to test the market, I would suggest dealing with one specialist broker. One who has as much access to the insurer market as possible. As mentioned above, duplication may jeopardise your position with an insurer.\r\n<h3>My insurers want to apply a reduced limit of indemnity for DBT work, is this allowed?<\/h3>\r\nThe FCA Handbook requires IFAs to carry minimum levels of cover. However, we have seen policies which contain specific restrictions for DBT activities (for example; reduced limits of indemnity of \u00a3250,000 or \u00a3500,000).\r\n\r\nThe director of \u2018life insurance and financial advice\u2019 at the FCA, has recently stated\r\n\r\n\u201cAppropriate cover should not exclude relevant lines of business, such as defined benefit transfers. It should not include sub-limits, meaning that the cover falls below the minimum requirements and for example where financial advisers are IDD firms the minimum requirement is \u20ac1.85m.\u201d\r\n\r\nWe have worked with firms that have been asked to give up their relevant permissions if they cannot increase the inner limits and have found them appropriate cover.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong>About Daniel West Cert CII \u2013 Associate Director<\/strong>\r\n\r\nDaniel has been with Apex Insurance Brokers for 5 years and specialises in the placement of IFA and Financial Institution Professional Indemnity Insurance (PI).\r\n\r\nAs an independent broker, Apex can offer one of the most extensive choices of IFA insurers available, with specialist sector and product knowledge to offer their clients some of the best terms available in the market. Their extensive IFA insurance experience allows them to fully understand your business, advise how to best present your risk and what insurers are best suited to your firm.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<a href="http:\/\/apexinsurancebrokers.co.uk\/">Click here for more information on Apex Insurance<\/a>