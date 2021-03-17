The Integrated Review could be a boon for EIS

The Integrated Review puts innovation tech at the heart of the UK’s national security and international policy, reinforcing a commitment to the types of companies the Enterprise Investment Scheme supports.

On Tuesday, the government announced the long-awaited Integrated Review which lists “sustaining strategic advantage through science and technology,” as its first objective.

Oxford Capital Founder, David Mott, suggests this will bolster results for Enterprise Investment Scheme Funds, saying, “The UK remains one of the most attractive markets in which to launch a tech start up.”

Oxford Captial has actively invested in companies focused on science and technology since 1999, using the government-backed EIS.

Mott added, “We have a long history of backing founders and working with them to scale up their businesses into international markets and we welcome this new push from the government to foster entrepreneurial talent and innovations.”

The UK is currently ranked 4th in the Global Innovation Index, attracting more venture capital investment than Germany, France and Sweden combined.

The commitment to invest at least £800m into the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, to back breakthrough technologies and basic research through experimentation, will strengthen the UK’s position as a science and technology superpower.

A representative for Oxford Capital said the review shows government commitment to innovation tech “is as strong as it has ever been, and it will only get stronger.”

In the document, the government commits to maximising the UK’s innovation potential, “ensuring that ideas translate into practical applications which enhance everyday life and contribute to productivity, economic growth and international influence.”