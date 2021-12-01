Intelliflo launches new and improved ‘intelliflo planning’

The powerful cashflow planning tool, which replaces i4C, is quicker and easier for advisers to build, adapt and stress-test clients’ plans.

Designed by financial planners and paraplanners to be completely fit for purpose.

Enables advisers to better demonstrate the value of advice and, ultimately, grow their business.

Marks the latest milestone in the growth of the new brand, intelliflo, announced in March.

intelliflo, a global leader in financial advice technology, has today launched intelliflo planning, a new powerful cashflow planning tool built by financial planners and paraplanners.

The new tool makes it quicker and easier for advisers to build, adapt and stress-test clients’ plans. From solving tax, pensions and investment complexities to asset and liability modelling and wider financial strategy planning, it allows advisers to easily incorporate all goals and scenarios into one user-friendly financial roadmap.

Integrated with intelliflo’s customers’ existing systems, intelliflo planning is designed to help advisers demonstrate the value of advice, strengthen client relationships, maximise profitability and minimise the compliance burden. For their clients, the technology turns the complexities of cashflow modelling into beautifully simple graphics to help engage clients in the process and understand the impact of their decisions on their long term goals.

This new and improved cashflow modelling tool, which replaces i4C, includes upgraded features such as:

Increased speed, especially in the area of calculations

Re-imagined interface, including customers’ logo and colours

Improved integration with intelliflo office for less data inputting

Nick Eatock, CEO of intelliflo, said: “We’re proud to be launching an upgraded cashflow modelling tool for advisers that makes it much more effective to use alongside clients. We know that engaging clients in their financial planning journey is critical to showcasing the value of advice, so our new interface and improved functionality is designed to do just that. Most importantly, this technology has been built by financial planners and paraplanners so we’re confident it’ll deliver what our customers need to grow their business and simplify the complexities of long-term planning.

“This is the latest milestone in the growth of our new brand, intelliflo, and we look forward to bringing our customers many more technology enhancements in the future.”