intelliflo supports Brooks Macdonald’s growth plans as their new advice technology partner

intelliflo will provide Brooks Macdonald with an innovative, integrated, and intuitive technology solution that will help them scale and grow their private client advice in the United Kingdom.

Brooks Macdonald Group, a leading UK-based wealth and investment manager with £16.2 billion discretionary Funds under Management as at 31 December 2022, has chosen intelliflo as their new technology partner for financial advice.

To support Brooks Macdonald’s growth plans, they sought an integrated, scalable, and easy-to-manage business management solution and, after a thorough market scan and evaluation process, intelliflo was selected as the successful partner. The news follows Brooks Macdonald’s acquisition of UK-based independent financial adviser, Androit Financial Planning, in September 2022, and Integrity Wealth Solutions Limited in May 2022.

intelliflo’s award-winning business management solution, intelliflo office, is now available to all Brooks Macdonald advisers who provide wealth planning advice and will become the core solution for advice businesses acquired in the future.

Leigh Philpot, Director of Business Management at Brooks Macdonald, said:

“We wanted a simple, scalable technology solution that reduces dual keying and is connected to other third party solutions used by our advisers. It was a crucial decision in order to provide the foundations for our significant growth ambitions in Private Client advice.

“The switch to intelliflo will provide us with a simplified and scalable advice technology solution enabling further innovation and integration to our wider eco-system and improving our client experience. intelliflo have a robust migration process with the most extensive UK coverage to support our strategy.”

Nick Eatock, CEO at intelliflo said:

“As client demands and the regulatory environment continue to evolve, it is substantially easier for advisers to adapt and scale if they have an integrated, innovative, and easy-to-use technology solution at their fingertips. We are delighted that we have been selected as Brooks Macdonald’s technology partner as they continue to scale and grow across the country.”