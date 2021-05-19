@Intellifloltd reaches $1trillion assets serviced in first quarter

X

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
May 19, 2021
in News
 intelliflo has announced that it has over US$1 trillion (£706bn) in assets serviced on its platforms, a significant milestone reached in the first quarter of 2021.

Reaching this $1 trillion in assets serviced on intelliflo milestone reflects an expansion in the customers intelliflo serves and in turn, success for their business and clients. intelliflo plans ongoing investments in its SaaS platform solutions to remain the leading-edge partner its customers can rely on to simplify the advisory lifecycle.

On March 1, intelliflo combined five leading software businesses under one brand, with the intent to offer its customers around the world a broader range of end-to-end solutions that span the financial advisory lifecycle.

“When we formed intelliflo, we positioned ourselves to give our customers more tools to simplify their operations and help them and their clients grow,” said Nick Eatock, chief executive officer, intelliflo. “We’re not done. We’re continuing to invest in and expand our cloud-based solutions. The best is yet to come.”

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine

    IFA Magazine

