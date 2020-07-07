Share plc and subsidiary The Share Centre Limited, are now part of the interactive investor group, the UK’s 2nd largest direct to consumer investment platform and the No.1 flat fee provider.

The enlarged business has assets under administration of around £36bn, further strengthening the voice for fair, flat fee pricing.

On migration to ii’s platform, The Share Centre’s customers will have more shares and funds to choose from, offering direct trading on 17 global exchanges.

The completion of the acquisition, which was first announced on 17 February 2020, brings together two flat fee retail investment platforms, with common beliefs, values and complementary strengths. interactive investor is the UK’s number one flat fee investment platform with around £36bn of assets under administration. The Share Centre’s customers will benefit from ii’s scale and capability to grow and thrive in an increasingly technology-driven and competitive environment.

ii’s existing scale, further supported by the addition of Share plc, will enable the enlarged business to make significant, ongoing investment in technology, customer experience and services. There are no immediate changes for any customers, with business as usual remaining for both The Share Centre and ii customers.

In the coming weeks, The Share Centre customers will receive correspondence setting out next steps and what the move will mean for them. Until customers are migrated onto the ii platform, they can continue using their service as normal. ii and Share plc are committed to making investing as simple and cost effective as possible for their customers and the combined business will enable scale and synergy benefits.

ii has an established track record of integrating complementary firms on-time, with minimal customer impact. ii customers currently benefit from:

A choice of simple, flat fee pricing plans to suit different needs, so as wealth grows, customers get to keep more of it

Competitive flat fee trading charges, with free regular investing

More shares and funds to choose from, offering direct trading on 17 global exchanges

Award-winning original content and instrument agnostic investing insights, alongside leading-edge technology, products and services

Super 60 rated funds, ACE 30, the UK’s first rated list of ethical investments, and model portfolios

Customer community, events and newsletters designed to aid better informed investment decisions.

All ii and The Share Centre customers’ cash and investments will continue to be covered by the Financial Conduct Authority Client Money and Asset Rules and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

interactive investor has a robust operating model with diverse revenue streams, net assets of £136m and no external debt. It derives around 30% of its revenue from monthly fee income, which covers around 54% of its expense base. This means the company will remain profitable even in a low interest rate or reduced trading volume environment.

