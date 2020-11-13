Watch M&G’s David Halfacre, Partnerships Development Director and Veronique Chapplow, Investment Director, discuss the key characteristics of impact investing, what investors should look for from impact investments, as well as the M&G Positive Impact Fund.

The value and income from the fund’s assets will go down as well as up. This will cause the value of your investment to fall as well as rise. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve its objective and you may get back less than you originally invested.

To find out more about impact investing at M&G, click here