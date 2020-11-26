Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing continues to grow, with passive ESG ETF’s recording its highest growth rate in net new assets in 2019. This trend continues throughout 2020, with the pandemic intensifying demand for these sustainable strategies.

The vast majority of ESG strategies have focused on equities. However, most investors have more than just equities in their portfolio, and Invesco have asked some of the same questions in regard to other asset classes.

Paul Syms, Head of EMEA ETF Fixed Income Product Management at Invesco said, ‘We appreciate that an investor who chooses to avoid the equities of a tobacco company is also likely to want to avoid holding its bonds.’ Syms continued, ‘We believe fixed income ETFs that select securities based on ESG criteria are an important development for asset managers.’

