Invesco announces retirement of David Millar and new Head of Multi Asset

Invesco today announced that David Millar will retire from his role as Head of Multi Asset at the end of March 2023, after ten years in the role and more than 30 years in the industry.

Georgina Taylor will take over as Head of the Multi Asset Team reporting to Stephanie Butcher, CIO. In addition, Clive Emery will take on new responsibilities in a new role as Head of Multi Asset Strategies, reporting to Georgina Taylor. These changes will take effect on 1 January 2023, whilst David Millar ensures a smooth transition until the end of March.

As Head of the Multi Asset Team, Taylor will take responsibility for all multi asset products, performance and people management within the team. Emery will be responsible for developing bespoke multi asset strategies, with a particular focus on ESG.

David Millar said: “It has been a pleasure to have joined Invesco almost ten years ago, set up a new team and capability, and then successfully launched a range of multi asset products. Most recently we launched the Summit Responsible range that helps clients access a low-cost diversified portfolio whilst meeting their ESG related goals. I am proud of what we have achieved as a team and have also valued the meaningful collaboration across Invesco’s investment teams globally.”

Stephanie Butcher, Chief Investment Officer said: “David’s contribution has been hugely significant for Invesco. The team and products he built from the ground up serves clients all over the world. He developed a highly sophisticated macro research agenda and transformed the multi asset team’s alternatives investment capabilities. The leadership he has demonstrated brings to bear his years of experience, most recently as we have started to develop thematic investment strategies that are relevant to our clients’ needs. It is with our wholehearted appreciation that we wish David well for the future.

Nurturing and developing talent within our firm is very important to us and our clients. I am delighted that Georgina Taylor and Clive Emery are ready to take on these additional responsibilities.”