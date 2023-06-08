Invesco continues partnership with Dementia UK to raise vital funds to support families facing dementia

Investment management firm Invesco is supporting Dementia UK – the specialist dementia nursing charity – as its charity partner from 2022 – 2023.

As part of the partnership, Invesco is on its way to raising £200,000 to fund two dementia specialist Admiral Nurses and support families impacted by dementia.

As well as funding the post of Jules Knight, Consultant Admiral Nurse for young onset dementia, Dementia UK and Invesco can now confirm the second nurse is Emily Ka-Hei Lui, Admiral Nurse for the London clinic. Emily supports people living with dementia and their carers who are of Chinese or South East Asian origin. The service is being delivered in collaboration with the Chinese Welfare Trust, a charity dedicated to meeting the needs of elderly Chinese people living in the UK.

This is the second time that Invesco has partnered with Dementia UK, following a partnership in 2015 which funded the post of an Admiral Nurse in Henley-on-Thames, where their head office is based. Emily is the third Admiral Nurse the firm has funded to help Dementia UK take one step further towards its goal of 1,000 Admiral Nurses by 2030.

Admiral Nurses are specialist dementia nurses who are continually supported and developed by Dementia UK, to provide life-changing advice and support to anyone affected by dementia, whenever it’s needed. They work on the free national Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline, in face-to-face and virtual clinics, and in the community, in GP practices, hospitals, and care homes.

Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia: a progressive and complex condition that can be devastating for the whole family. It’s a huge and growing health crisis and is the leading cause of death in the UK.

Claire Myers, Head of CSR & Sponsorships at Invesco, said:

“Thanks to various staff fundraising events since the start of 2022, including £22,500 from our Thames Challenge triathlon and £17,250 from our London Marathon runners, we are grateful to now be in a position to fund a second Admiral Nurse and support the Chinese and South EastAsian communities in London.”

“Our colleagues have shared stories about how they have been personally impacted by dementia, and the importance of the cause to so many of us is motivation to continue to raise as much as possible to fund the vital support provided by Dementia UK.”

Daisy Wilson, Corporate Partnerships Lead at Dementia UK, said: “We’re really pleased to have Invesco as part of our family of corporate partners. One in three people born in the UK this year will develop dementia in their lifetime. It can be exhausting and overwhelming, not only for the person with dementia, but also for the people caring for them, and their wider family and friends.

“With this incredible support from Invesco, we can continue to provide vital life-changing support to more families when they need it most. Emily is our first multi-lingual Admiral Nurse and is already having such a positive impact through her work with Chinese communities in London. Invesco will be leaving a fantastic legacy beyond the partnership, having funded three of our Admiral Nurses by the end of 2023.”